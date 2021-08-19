Pics of the Week

Fresh okra

These elongated sticky pods deliver a sticky substance when consumed, making for a unique culinary experience.

This member of the mallow family includes cotton, cocoa and hibiscus, as well as marshmallow, a plant that produces a similar sticky substance that was used to create the original marshmallow treat.

I find okra pairs quite well with other seasonal companions such as tomatoes, basil, eggplant, peppers, and beans and delivers an asparagus-like flavor.

Enjoyed raw or cooked, okra is excellent when pickled, roasted, sautéed, as well as in soups and stews.

This week I prepared breaded fried okra as the Fix of the Week on B2. Okra is currently available at the Saturday Santa Barbara and Sunday Goleta farmers’ markets from both Her Family Farm and the Moua Family Farm. Price averages $6 per pound.

Organic fresh edamame

Also known as soybeans, it is pretty rare to find this legume crop harvested fresh and available right off the green plants.

This Saturday, Jacob Grants’ Roots Farm had some beautiful specimens on hand, which can also be found at the Tuesday Santa Barbara and Wednesday Solvang market while in season.

Delivering a nutty and subtly sweet flavor, there are two to four beans inside each green pod that can be thoroughly enjoyed both raw and cooked. Considered a complete protein, soybeans are a good source of calcium, vitamins C and E, potassium, manganese and magnesium. This week I enjoyed them sautéed in the pods with garlic chili sauce and soy sauce and served peel-and-eat style. Price is $7 per pound.

Gala apples

The fresh apple season is humming along, with about a half-dozen varieties available at many of our weekly farmers’ markets. These freshly harvested gala apples are super sweet with a crisp exterior and softer center.

Gala apples are excellent general eating apples. They’re perfect for adding to the kids’ lunch boxes as they head back to school.

A good source of dietary fiber, they are also a good source of vitamins C and B6, as well as some calcium, magnesium and iron.

Use these apples to make a homemade applesauce or slice them as a topping for a salad.

Price averages $3.50 per pound.