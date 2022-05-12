Pics of the Week

Brooks cherries

Recognized by their large size and red shiny skin, this variety is one of the best to emerge all year, yielding a firm snappy texture with a dynamic sweet and tangy flavor.

This week I prepared banana pancakes topped with a delicious cherry sauce for the Fix of the Week (elsewhere on this page).

Brooks cherries will be available for about two more weeks from several California farmers at all weekly Santa Barbara certified farmers markets. Cherries are an excellent source of the antioxidant anthocyanin, as well as vitamins A, C and K, potassium, iron, copper, magnesium, calcium and fiber.

Price averages $7 per pint basket or 3 baskets for $20.

Floridor squash

Almost perfectly round with a small stem attached, this variety of summer squash has a vibrant yellow hue across the skin and a cream-colored flesh. With subtly sweet notes, it is excellent and cut into rounds and grilled, or to top, hollow out the central portion and stuff.

I have stuffed my floridor squash twice this past week, once with a chicken pesto mixture and the other with a ground beef and rice mixture. Baked at 400 degrees for about 35-40 minutes, the outer shell becomes quite tender. Available from Her Family Farm at the Saturday Santa Barbara farmers’ market, along with its wide array of other freshly harvested summer squashes. Price averages $3 per pound.

Organic green beans

I picked up some beautiful freshly harvested green beans from John Givens Goleta based farm this week. These young beans had a deep green color and wonderful flavor. I incorporated some into a chicken pot pie recipe this week, and others sautéed at high heat in olive oil, finished with minced garlic, salt, and pepper.

I used the beans to make a fresh green bean casserole, enjoyed them in a bleached bean salad with bacon and walnuts, or steamed and salted them for a simple side.

They’re available in limited supply at the Saturday Santa Barbara, Sunday Camino Real, Tuesday Santa Barbara, and Thursday Carpinteria farmers’ market. They’re certified organic, and the price averages $6-$8 per pound.