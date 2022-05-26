PICS OF THE WEEK

White peaches

The aroma of this seasonal favorite will draw you in as you walk down the isles of the farmers’ markets this time of year.

Sweet and juicy, white peaches deliver a nice mild “peachy” flavor throughout, ideal to eat as they come, or enjoy in a host of cold and cooked preparations. This week I prepared white peach and whipped cream filled crepes for the Fix of the Week.

White peaches can be quite delicate and more susceptible to bruising than the yellow varieties. So they’re best when ripened on the countertop and then consumed as soon as they’re ready.

White peaches are an excellent source of vitamin C, as well as a good source of vitamins E and K, magnesium, copper, zinc, folate and dietary fiber.

You can currently find freshly harvested white peaches at all weekly Santa Barbara certified farmers’ markets from several growers. Price averages $3 to $4 per pound.

Brioche pull apart dinner rolls

From the wheat fields of Kenter Canyon Farm to their Roan Mills certified kitchen, these brioche dinner rolls are baked fresh for our Saturday Santa Barbara and Sunday Camino Real farmers’ markets weekly.

Baked together, they can be easily pulled apart one by one at the table. I enjoy them slightly warmed.

They can also be used as a mini-burger bun, for a small pulled pork sandwich or for any general deli sandwich. Serve them on the table with roasted chicken and Thanksgiving-style sides, or use them for a morning breakfast sandwich. Price is $10 per package.

Rainier cherries

Recognized by their glossy yellow skin with a splash of pink blush, these plump cherries are sweet and absolutely delicious.

Only available for a few more weeks, these excellent Rainier cherries can be enjoyed as they come. They make a nice addition to the kids’ lunch boxes or make a great afternoon snack.

Delivering a nice floral aroma and flavor, these cherries are a nice addition to fruit salads, homemade preserves, mixed green salads, in a host of baked goods, or on charcuterie platters.

Rainier cherries are available at all weekly Santa Barbara certified farmers’ markets from several California growers. Price averages $7 per pint basket.