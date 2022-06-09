Pics of the Week

Nothstine dent corn

This certified organic corn was grown and harvested by Jacob Grant of Roots Farm.

It’s available at the weekly Saturday Santa Barbara, Tuesday Santa Barbara and Wednesday Solvang farmers’ markets. Once ground, this is an ideal product for making both polenta and grits.

This week I prepared a from-scratch polenta — infused with spring garlic and topped with cherry tomatoes, parsley, olive oil and aged balsamic vinegar — as the Fix of the Week, elsewhere on this page.

The dried kernels can be easily ground at home in a small hand-held coffee grinder, a bullet-style grinder, or food processor. As the corn cooks, it becomes thick and creamy, with textured bits throughout.

Price is $10 per pound.

Sungold cherry tomatoes

Pearl Munak of Munak Ranch was back at our Saturday Santa Barbara farmers’ market this past week with her super sweet and flavorful sungold cherry tomatoes, which are certified organic.

A customer favorite, this variety is recognized by its bright orange hue and petite size. It’s ideal for salads, pasta dishes or to just snack on right out of the basket.

These tomatoes are very juicy with notes of fruitiness throughout. And sungold cherry tomatoes are best when enjoyed right after harvest.

Enjoy them roasted, grilled or stewed, or add them to a ceviche. They pair very well with avocado, hummus, mussel preparations and an array of meats and cheeses.

Sungold cherry tomatoes are available from the Munak Ranch at the Saturday Santa Barbara farmers’ market weekly, as well as from other local producers at most other weekly Santa Barbara certified farmers’ markets. Price ranges from $4-$6 per basket depending on the seller and the quantity purchased.

Early dapple pluot

This early season pluot variety from Burkdoll Farms can currently be found at all weekly Santa Barbara certified farmers’ markets.

They’re recognized by their greenish-red hued speckled skin, and inside is a sweet and tangy pink to red flesh, making for an exceptional eat-out-of-hand fruit. Add these pluots to a salad, smoothie, or use them to make a homemade preserve.

Once fully ripe, they are incredibly juicy and flavorful, delivering notes of sweet watermelon. The kids will absolutely love this one!

Price is $5 per tub, with discounts on multi-tub purchases.