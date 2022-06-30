Pics of the Week

Organic baby corn

Harvested at a very early stage at just a few inches in length, this corn is a really fun find that is available from the McGrath Family Farm at the Saturday Santa Barbara farmers’ market.

With notes of fresh sweet corn flavor throughout, these petite ears are delicious both raw and cooked.

This week I prepared a veggie side dish of sautéed baby corn with Chinese eggplant and Italian peppers as the Fix of the Week, elsewhere on this website.

With a nice crunchy texture, you can pick this baby corn up for your Fourth of July spreads. Add it to a raw vegetable planter, grill it in or out of its husk, or toss it in a pasta or mixed green salad.

Certified organic, this corn sells for $9.75 per pound.

Seedless watermelon

Made up of about 92% water and 8% sugar, this is one of the summer’s most refreshing foods.

They’re available at the weekly Saturday Santa Barbara, Sunday Camino Real Marketplace, Wednesday Solvang and Thursday Carpinteria farmers’ markets from several growers.

Watermelon is a good source of potassium, vitamins A and B6, as well as the antioxidant lycopene. Blend watermelon to make smoothies or specialty cocktails, add it to a fruit salad, or cube it and splash a little fresh lime juice. Price averages $7 each.

Creamy honey

This product from Blue Ridge Honey Co. is a pure, raw and unfiltered honey. It spreads like butter on toasted bread, with a very smooth and creamy consistency.

This batch of creamy honey utilizes a lighter sage honey, which delivers a very pleasing flavor. This creamy honey can also be used as you generally would standard honey. Add it to tea, granola bowls or over warm dinner rolls and cornbread.

You can find this wonderful honey at our Tuesday Santa Barbara, Thursday Carpinteria and Friday Montecito farmers’ markets. Price is $15 per jar.