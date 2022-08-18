Pics of the Week

O’Henry peach

This variety of peach is one of my absolute favorites to emerge all year, delivering the perfect balance of sweetness and acidity.

Aromatic and loaded with flavor, this peach is a large freestone variety, with a nice firm texture perfect for both raw and cooked preparations. This week I prepared a delicious peach crumble, the Fix of the Week (elsewhere on this page).

The O’Henry Peach has a very limited seasonal window so make sure to grab them while you can. They are currently available at all weekly Santa Barbara certified farmers’ markets from select California peach growers. Price averages $4 per pound.

Roulette habanero peppers

I see the word “habanero” and immediately think it’s super spicy, but these organic peppers grown by BD of Earthtrine Farm are actually a mild version.

Delivering the distinct flavor of a traditional habanero pepper, without the burn, they are excellent in both cooked and raw preparations.

They’re recognized by their wavy physique. And instead of orange, these peppers are red at maturity and have nice thick fleshy walls.

They can be sliced into rounds and added to a salad, worked into a salsa or blistered in a hot pan. They can also be grilled or blended into a pureed soup.

This unique farmers’ market find is available at the Saturday Santa Barbara and Tuesday Santa Barbara farmers’ markets. Certified organic, they sell at $8 per pound.

Pitted herb olives

California Coast Naturals has quite a diverse selection of locally grown, harvested and jarred olives at our Saturday Santa Barbara, Sunday Camino Real, Tuesday Santa Barbara, Wednesday Solvang and Thursday Carpinteria farmers’ markets.

Their production site is located along the Gaviota coast, producing flavorful plump olives. They’re the perfect addition to a charcuterie platter, to chop and add to a Greek style salad, toss into pasta salads, or add to a pizza. Price averages $7 per jar.