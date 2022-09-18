0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterEmail KENNETH SONG / NEWS-PRESS PHOTOSAbove, artwork is unveiled during a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the inaugural “Picture This” program in the field behind the Goleta Community Center on Thursday. Below, Owen Ta, center, receives guidance from Goleta’s Parks and Recreation Manager, JoAnne Plummer, as he cuts the ribbon at the event. 0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterEmail News-Press Staff Report previous post TRAFFIC, CRIME AND FIRE BLOTTER next post SPORTS ROUNDUP Leave a Comment Cancel ReplyYou must be logged in to post a comment.