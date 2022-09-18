Home Local Picture this
Local

Picture this

by News-Press Staff Report 0 comment
0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterEmail
KENNETH SONG / NEWS-PRESS PHOTOS
Above, artwork is unveiled during a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the inaugural “Picture This” program in the field behind the Goleta Community Center on Thursday. Below, Owen Ta, center, receives guidance from Goleta’s Parks and Recreation Manager, JoAnne Plummer, as he cuts the ribbon at the event.
0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterEmail

Leave a Comment

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. Click "Accept" to agree and continue. Accept Read More