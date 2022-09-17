Home Local ‘Picture This’
Local

‘Picture This’

by News-Press Staff Report 0 comment
0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterEmail
KENNETH SONG / NEWS-PRESS PHOTOS
The audience cheers Thursday under the late-afternoon sun during a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the unveiling of selected images for the inaugural “Picture This” project. Art was created by kids from the Goleta chapter of the United Boys and Girls Clubs of Santa Barbara County, and their images were placed on the fence along the field behind the community center. The project was a collaboration between the United Boys and Girls Clubs, the community center and the city of Goleta.
0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterEmail

Leave a Comment

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. Click "Accept" to agree and continue. Accept Read More