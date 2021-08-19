Home Local Picturesque Elings Park
by News-Press Staff Report 0 comment
KENNETH SONG/NEWS-PRESS PHOTOS
A bench offers a great view of Elings Park. Hours are 7 a.m. to 6:45 p.m. daily. The closing time will be adjusted as sunset times change. The Santa Barbara park is located at 1298 Las Positas Road. For more information, go to www.elingspark.org.

