PIEMME, Frank

Frank Piemme passed away on Wednesday, May 27, 2020, at age 95.

Frank Piemme was a product of his environment: as tough as the rattlesnakes he collected in his youth, as tireless as his homesteader parents, as curious as his professors at Cal Tech and Berkeley, as meticulous as a professional engineer.

A native Californian, Frank was born in San Bernardino on January 8, 1925. He was raised in the frontier San Joaquin Valley where he learned to swim in the Feather River. He grew up on the family homestead on the Sutter Buttes and graduated from Taft High School in Kern County.

It was at Taft High where Frank, intending to be a diver, was persuaded by Coach Zecher to try swimming before World War II curtailed high school sports. Graduating in 1943, Frank headed south to Cal Tech in Pasadena where he swam while in the Navy at Treasure Island. After his discharge from the Navy in 1946, Frank went back to work in the oil fields near Taft. It was there that he met Connie Maynard who was visiting her aunt and uncle after graduating from nursing school. The two eloped and married in Las Vegas in 1949. Frank returned to UC Berkeley where he received his degree in mechanical engineering.

Frank worked as an industrial engineer for 26 years for Johns-Manville Corporation, interrupted only by 5 years with Lockheed and North American Rockwell. He retired in 1982 after spending nine years at Johns-Manville headquarters in Denver. It was in Denver that Frank joined the Engelmeisters Swim Team as a way to lose weight. He went on to become a world and national masters swimming record holder in his subsequent age groups. In 2004, Frank Piemme was inducted to the Masters Swimming Hall of Fame at Ft. Lauderdale, Florida.

As devoted as Frank was to his family, friends and swimming, he was also dedicated to the community that he lived in for decades. Frank Piemme was one of the original founders and served as president of the Lompoc Y.M.C.A. An amusing orator and story teller, he was president of the Lompoc Toastmasters. Frank also served as a counselor for Junior Achievement, a docent for La Purisima Mission and a volunteer for Christmas Cheer.

Frank is survived by his wife of 71 years, Connie, daughter Carol and her husband David Stockwell, son Jim and his wife Kathy Piemme, grandsons Jacob and Brian Piemme and great-grandson Valen Piemme.