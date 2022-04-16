Pierre Haobsh sentenced to life in prison

There’s no possibility of parole for man convicted of killing the Han family

Pierre Haobsh, who was convicted of the 2016 Han family murders, was sentenced Friday to three consecutive life sentences without the possibility of parole.

Each life sentence is for each of the murders that Mr. Haobsh, 32, of Oceanside, committed in 2016. He killed Dr. Weldong “Henry” Han, 57; his wife Huijie “Jennie” Yu, 29, and Emily, their 5-year-old daughter, in their Goleta Valley home and wrapped them in plastic.

Judge Brian Hill announced the sentencing Friday in Santa Barbara County Superior Court in Santa Barbara as Mr. Haobsh, who represented himself, listened.

Besides the three life sentences, Mr. Haobsh was sentenced to additional time because of special allegations.

During the bench trial last fall, Judge Hill found Mr. Haobsh guilty on all three counts of murder, saying the evidence proved his guilt “beyond a shadow of a doubt.” The guilty verdict included the special circumstances of murder for financial gain and personal discharge of firearm causing great bodily harm.

The case was the first time Santa Barbara County District Attorney Joyce Dudley’s office sought the death penalty, but the penalty was removed during a deal reached between the defense and prosecution. Under the arrangement, Mr. Haobsh was required to waive his right to trial by a jury and leave the verdict up to the judge.

