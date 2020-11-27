Pilgrim spotted in Santa Barbara

0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail RAFAEL MALDONADO/NEWS-PRESSFor years in Santa Barbara at Garden and West Mission streets, Mr. and Mrs. Burlington have continued the tradition of the previous owners to decorate their bronze dog for the seasons. On Thanksgiving, he became a pilgrim. 0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail News-Press Staff Report previous post Association gives awards to SB County next post Soaring through Santa Barbara Leave a Comment Cancel ReplyYou must be logged in to post a comment.