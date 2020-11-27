Home Local Pilgrim spotted in Santa Barbara
by News-Press Staff Report 0 comment
RAFAEL MALDONADO/NEWS-PRESS
For years in Santa Barbara at Garden and West Mission streets, Mr. and Mrs. Burlington have continued the tradition of the previous owners to decorate their bronze dog for the seasons. On Thanksgiving, he became a pilgrim.
