PIMENTEL, Mary A.

Mary A. Pimentel passed away peacefully on June 29th, 2020 after a long battle with cancer. Mary was born in Santa Barbara on January 21, 1929 to Louie B. and Alberta Ambrosi. She remained in Santa Barbara her entire life attending local schools. As the eldest daughter she helped care for her 6 younger siblings a trait she carried with her throughout her life- always caring for others. In 1949 she married Mitchell (Mickey) Pimentel and together they raised their family. As a young woman she worked tirelessly in various jobs such as in packing houses and local laundries in addition to caring for her family. Later on she worked as a secretary for the Santa Barbara Medical Society a positon she was always very proud of. Mary had a beautiful voice and loved to sing and enjoyed listening to music. She also loved westerns – oh how she loved her westerns! Gunsmoke, The Virginian and of course John Wayne! She took up quilting a one point and made sure all her children and grandchildren each received a special handmade quilt. Oh what a gift to receive a quilt made with so much love!

She now joins her parents as well as her husband Mickey, her daughter Sharon and her brothers Dickie and Louie who predeceased her. Left to remember her are her sons Raymond (Christy) and Vincent (Patty). Her siblings Jean, Frank, Linda and Thomas (Skippy). She was Nana/Oma to 10 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren (with 1 on the way) and 2 great-great-grandchildren. She was the pillar of our family and gave so much love to us all. We are forever blessed with so many wonderful memories. The family would like to thank the staff of Visiting Nurse and Hospice Care as well as the staff at Villa Blanca assisted living for their kind and compassionate care and all the support they provided. We would also like to thank her dear friend Mercy Martinez for all her love and all the assistance she provided.

Mom/Nana/Oma – we love you, we will miss you and look forward to the day we meet again.

Due to COVID restrictions a small graveside service was held. The family asks if inclined to send a donation to the Visiting Nurse and Hospice care in Santa Barbara in her memory.