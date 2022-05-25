Pinhole camera workshop at library

SANTA MARIA — The Santa Maria Public Library is partnering with Corazon del Pueblo to offer a free pinhole camera workshop at 4 p.m. today at the library’s Shepard Hall.

The library is located at 421 S. McClelland St., Santa Maria.

Attendees will learn how to craft their own pinhole cameras at this free event. This method of photography focuses on light sensitivity to capture images. All supplies will be provided by Corazon del Pueblo. Space is limited and registration is required.

To register for this event, visit the library’s Calendar of Events at www.cityofsantamaria.org/library or contact Evelyn Ornelas at evelyn@corazondelpueblo.org.

Corazon del Pueblo is a local nonprofit dedicated to promoting diverse performing, visual, and literary arts in the Santa Maria Valley.

— Katherine Zehnder