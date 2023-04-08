Home Local Pink Moon
Local

Pink Moon

by News-Press Staff Report 0 comment
0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterEmail
KENNETH SONG / NEWS-PRESS
The full Pink Moon – April’s full moon and the first moon in the spring season – descends behind Santa Barbara Airport’s air traffic control tower on Thursday. The Pink Moon’s name references the blooming flowers and trees that spring season brings. This full moon is also known as the Paschal full moon and holds significant importance to those that celebrate Easter – the date of the religious observance falls on the Sunday following the first full moon that makes its appearance on or after the March equinox.
0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterEmail

Leave a Comment

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. Click "Accept" to agree and continue. Accept Read More