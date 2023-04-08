0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterEmail KENNETH SONG / NEWS-PRESSThe full Pink Moon – April’s full moon and the first moon in the spring season – descends behind Santa Barbara Airport’s air traffic control tower on Thursday. The Pink Moon’s name references the blooming flowers and trees that spring season brings. This full moon is also known as the Paschal full moon and holds significant importance to those that celebrate Easter – the date of the religious observance falls on the Sunday following the first full moon that makes its appearance on or after the March equinox. 0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterEmail News-Press Staff Report previous post The headlines about Putin and the reality about Russia and China Leave a Comment Cancel ReplyYou must be logged in to post a comment.