PINKHAM, Milton H.

August 4, 1937 – January 6, 2023

Born in Santa Barbara, California to Chesley and Catherine Pinkham. He was raised on his grandparents ranch in Carpinteria, Nelson and Grace Smith.

Milton is survived by his loving wife, Gayle, his son, Jim, and daughter June, and her husband, Jerry Fitch, grandchildren, Brian Fitch and Laurie Fitch of Stillwater, OK, Daughter, Anne Smull, her husband, Steve (deceased), of Lincoln, California.

Milton began his working years at the Montecito Water District (20 years), then went into business for himself as a heavy equipment operator.

He had a life long love of the outdoors, hunting and fishing in Utah.