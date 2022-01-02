Pioneer beats Santa Ynez in boys basketball

Pioneer High defeated Santa Ynez 64-55 on Friday in a boys basketball matchup.

Winning the All Tourney Player Award was Santa Ynez’ Landon Lassahn, who recorded 19 points, three rebounds and two assists in the game.

The leading scorer for the Pirates was Jackson Ollenburger, who scored 25 points to go along with three rebounds and an assist. Caleb Cassidy brought down eleven boards Santa Ynez, while Aidan O’Neill contributed six points and two rebounds.

The Pirates will play again Monday at Foothill Tech.

– Staff report