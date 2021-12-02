Pioneer Valley club helps Domestic Violence Solutions



COURTESY PHOTOS

Students in the SHARe Club at Pioneer Valley High School work on collecting donations for Domestic Violence Solutions and its shelters. From left are Damon Garcia, SHARe Club President Monica Lopez and Vice President Jennifer Lua Moreno.

The Pioneer Valley High School Safe, Healthy, Adolescent Relationships Club hosted a competition to collect needed items for Domestic Violence Solutions and its shelters.

“I was so happy to participate and work with my peers to have a successful donation drive. I am proud to see our club collaborate with classes to collect so many donations,’’ said SHARe Club President Monica Lopez.

The shelters are always in need of basic items such as nonperishable food items, cleaning supplies, toiletries, paper products and baby products, according to a news release. The students at the Santa Maria school donated these items, which are even more needed during the holiday season.

“I am glad we had the opportunity to help the shelter residents. I hope the SHARe Club continues to collect donations in the future,” said SHARe Club Vice President Jennifer Lua Moreno.

The competition was held among second-period classes. The winner was Kelly Davis’ English class, who donated 90 items. According to the SHARe Club, students found their reward was the satisfaction of helping the Domestic Violence Solutions. (They also received doughnuts.)

“It was heartwarming to see my second period students’ generosity and willingness to improve the lives of the shelter residents. Teens remind me every day that they believe in the importance of kindness towards their fellow humans,’’ Ms. Davis said.

The competition filled two SUVs with supplies for the shelters.

“I am thankful to all of the staff and students who contributed to our collection drive,’’ said SHARe Club adviser Angela Collins.

For more information, go to dvsolutions.org.

