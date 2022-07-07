Pioneer Valley department named state’s outstanding large agriculture program

COURTESY PHOTO

The state recently recognized the Agriculture Department at Pioneer Valley High School for its excellence. From left are Gabriel Ponce, Hector Guerra, Marcie Guerra, Tyler Dickinson and Natalie Baldwin.

The Pioneer Valley High School Agriculture Department was recently named the Outstanding Large Agriculture Program in the state, for the first time in the Santa Maria school’s history.

The recognition was given during the California Agriculture Teachers’ Association annual conference in late June at Cal Poly San Luis Obispo.

The department was previously awarded the Outstanding Agricultural Program for the South Coast Region in April and went on to compete at the state level. The region stretches from San Jose along the coast to Los Angeles.

The department offers an array of courses that challenges students through academic rigor and practical application, according to a news release.

Students can take agriculture courses in five pathway areas, and all courses taken in the agriculture department are UC/CSU approved. These agriculture pathways allow students to take courses in a variety of areas, challenge themselves academically, earn industry standard certifications and college credit through our collaboration with Allan Hancock Community College.

The Santa Maria Joint Union High School District has more than 40 CTE pathways.

“We have students with small plant SAE projects; ag mechanics students build furniture, farm equipment, barbecue pits; and we have many students raise livestock. placement SAEs,” said Marcie Guerra, Pioneer Valley FFA adviser and teacher.

“In 2021, our students invested nearly 44,000 hours and a total asset value of over $900,000 in their SAE projects. Leadership is also a major component of the program. Each year we have numerous students attend leadership conferences, participate in speaking competitions, travel throughout the state to compete in agricultural judging competitions, and run for leadership positions at the chapter, sectional, regional and state level,” she said.

