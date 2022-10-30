Pioneer Valley FFA officers, advisers hone leadership skills at conference

COURTESY PHOTO

The Pioneer Valley High School Agriculture Department includes, from left, : Hector Guerra, Kylin Bray, Marcie Guerra, Natalia Sanchez, Bella Zaragoza, Luis Rodriguez, Gracie Velazquez, Issael Guerra, Reegan Leon, Andrea Cuevas, Paola Valdovinos, Natalie Baldwin, Tyler Dickinson, Brooke Phillips and Alondra Barrueta.

The Pioneer Valley High School Future Farmers of America officers and advisers attended the Chapter Officer Leadership Conference recently in Hollister, where they participated in workshops and team building activities and improved leadership skills.

The team met other members from throughout the South Coast and brought back new energy and ideas to their school in Santa Maria. They were also awarded the best lip sync during the annual lip sync contest.

“COLC was an amazing event that I wish everyone could experience. I loved getting to see and meet other leaders as well as the regional and state officers. I truly learned a lot about leadership and had fun building better bonds with my fellow chapter officer,” said Issael Guerra, chapter president.

“I know I speak for everyone when I say that COLC was an unforgettable experience. This conference brought my team closer together and helped my team create memories that will last forever,” said Natalia Sanchez, chapter secretary.

“From the workshops to the dance, there are always many opportunities to build connections and socialize with people from all around the South Coast Region. As this was my second year attending COLC, I can say that this conference seems to always do its job in showing everyone what FFA is really all about — family.”

This conference was also an opportunity to celebrate PV Ag Chapter accomplishments from the 2021-2022 school year. The department was honored for ranking the 6th best Agriculture Department in the state of California, where there are more than 320 agriculture departments.

“We continue to make it a goal to rank in the top 20 in the state and have worked tirelessly on our student achievement to make this happen,” said Marcie Guerra, FFA adviser.

In the last school year, PV agriculture students earned 33 State Degree Awards, five American Degree Awards, one State Champion Soils Judging Team, nine Proficiency Award Regional Qualifiers, six Proficiency Award State Qualifiers, one Proficiency Award National Qualifier and one Executive Committee Member.

“The Pioneer Valley High School Agriculture Department is excited for the year ahead,” Ms. Guerra added. “This school year we have added new staff, are adding new subject areas to our course list and will continue to challenge our students to grow as individuals and as leaders. We look forward to continued success from the students in our agriculture department.”

