Pioneer Valley High agricultural program wins regional award

COURTESY PHOTO

A regional award was presented to the Pioneer Valley High School Agricultural Department.

The Pioneer Valley High School Agricultural Department was recently named the Outstanding Agricultural Program for the South Coast Region, which stretches from San Jose along the coast to Los Angeles.

The honor is awarded each year at the South Coast FFA Region annual awards ceremony. It was held at the Clark Center in Arroyo Grande on April 3.

California is broken into six FFA regions, and the Pioneer Valley Agriculture Department will now compete against the regional winners in the other five agricultural regions in the state. The state winner will be awarded at the annual California Agricultural Teachers Association’s annual conference in June at Cal Poly San Luis Obispo..

“It was incredibly fitting that the award was granted to us by our previous student Marc Cabeliza, who has served as the California State FFA president this year. The Pioneer Valley Agriculture Department has worked extremely hard to earn this accolade,” said Marcie Guerra, agriculture teacher at Pioneer Valley, which is in Santa Maria.

“The FFA program has produced countless state FFA degrees, American FFA degrees, state qualifying speakers, state champion judging teams, regional and state winning student proficiency awards and students earning leadership roles at the sectional, regional and state level.

“The ag teachers at Pioneer Valley are so proud of the hard work our students have put in, especially in a time when many of our activities were forced to go virtual,” Ms. Guerra said. “The students persevered and carried the momentum as we reopened our school and got back to in-person events and conferences this year.”

She added, “We, as ag teachers, push our students to challenge themselves and open up to the opportunities this organization can offer them. The PV ag department continues to be amazed by the passion our students hold for agriculture and our FFA program.”

email: mmcmahon@newspress.com