Pioneer Valley High School FFA named Chapter of Year

The Pioneer Valley High School Future Farmers of America recently was awarded Chapter of the Year for the Santa Barbara FFA Section, which consists of all the high schools between Arroyo Grande and Lompoc.

The Santa Maria school was also recognized for having the second best agricultural department in California, compared to 352 departments, at the Chapter Officer Leadership Conference in Hollister.

During the last school year, agriculture students earned 31 State Degree Awards, eight American Degree Awards and had one State Champion Team, two State Proficiency Winners and two Executive Committee Members, including current State FFA President Marc Cabeliza.

“This was my first time attending COLC, and it was a great experience. I was able to meet so many new people, and I strengthened my bond with my own team,” said Luis Hernandez, chapter sentinel.

“I know I speak for everyone when I say that hearing Pioneer Valley called out as Chapter of the Year for the section at COLC, as well as being announced as second in the state has brought the biggest smiles and happy tears to our faces,” said Gillian Villa, chapter president. “That feeling I got while being on the stage and looking out to our team is one that I will remember for a lifetime. With determination, the members made this possible, and we will continue to show why Pioneer Valley is the best in what we do!”

The Pioneer Valley FFA chapter officers were also able to improve their leadership skills, meet other members from throughout the region and bring back new energy and ideas to Pioneer Valley.

“This was the first in-person conference where our FFA leaders have had the opportunity to attend since we transitioned back to regular in-person school this year,” according to Marcie Guerra, agriculture and FFA teacher.

