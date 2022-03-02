Pioneer Valley High School sponsors FFA 5K run

COURTESY PHOTO

Pioneer Valley High School recently held its Future Farmers of America 5K run.

The Pioneer Valley High School Agriculture Department recently held its second annual Pioneer Valley Future Farmers of America 5K run to kick off National FFA week.

National FFA Week, which was held Feb. 20-27, gives FFA members an opportunity to educate the public about agriculture.

More than 80 runners and walkers completed the route that looped around the school in Santa Maria and continued into the surrounding neighborhood. Student volunteers cheered-on their peers (Ag and non-Ag) and staff members with posters.

“The FFA 5K was a fun experience, especially running with my friends,’’ said Makayla Gonzalez, race participant and first place female finisher. “This was an example of a fun and entertaining activity that is done for all students and staff to have a great time.’’

“The FFA 5K was a great occasion to show support for our school’s excellent FFA program,’’ said Jay Edwards, PV English teacher and race participant. “The event was well-organized and fun, and it was great to see the involvement from students, staff and the community. I look forward to the next one!”

Participants received a race bib with their number, a race shirt and snacks at the end, according to Marcie Guerra, Panther teacher.

“Gold, silver and bronze medals were also given to the race categories: Ag students, PV students and staff.”

The Santa Maria Joint Union High School District has nearly 3,000 students enrolled in agriculture classes at Pioneer Valley, Righetti and Santa Maria high schools and the Mark Richardson Career Technical Educational Center and Ag Farm.

