Pioneer Valley High senior to sing national anthem at Mid-State Fair

COURTESY PHOTO

Makai Copado

Pioneer Valley High School senior Makai Copado has been selected to sing the national anthem before the Live To Rock Concert at the Mid-State Fair in Paso Robles on Monday.

The show will start at 7:30 p.m. and features Skid Row and Warrant, with special guests Quiet Riot and Kip Winger Unplugged, said fair officials.

“I am super excited to be able to participate in such an exciting event. This is a very big accomplishment for me and I couldn’t be more ecstatic. I had seen a post on Instagram about how spots were open for local singers and I decided that it would be a great opportunity for me to audition. So, I sent in a video,’’ Mr. Copado said in a press release.

Mr. Copado recently took on the role of Danny Zuko in the classic musical “Grease” at the school’s outdoor amphitheater. The performance included Santa Maria Joint Union High School District students from several high schools.

