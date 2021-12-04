Pioneer Valley honors seniors who applied to colleges

SANTA MARIA — Pioneer Valley High School hosted a luncheon Tuesday to celebrate 100 seniors who submitted their applications to either Cal State, University of California or a private school.

Assistant Principal Greg Dickinson said students were treated to food, drink and dessert, as well as a photo-op display celebrating a true milestone in their life.

For a few days during Thanksgiving break, the students completed their applications before and after school.

Staff at the Santa Maria school helped the students edit their applications and with personal insight questions, according to College and Career Center specialist Melani Teixeira.

In October, the Panthers participated in two “Cash for College” nights and filled out FAFSA or California Dream Act Applications so they can be eligible for scholarships, work-study, grants and loans. Students have also begun the six-step process for the Allan Hancock Promise.

According to Principal Shanda Herrera, PVHS seniors earned nearly a million dollars worth of scholarships last year.

— Katherine Zehnder