Pioneer Valley juniors meet with representatives of universities

COURTESY PHOTO

Students attend a college fair Friday at Pioneer Valley High School.

Pioneer Valley High School participated in Higher Ed week, when students hosted a College Fair on Friday, giving juniors the opportunity to speak with representatives from more than 30 universities about programs, majors and athletics.

“I think that it was a great opportunity to find out about some of the colleges I had never heard about in the area, and just colleges that don’t get as recognized as other colleges,’’ said Maritsa Carmona Garcia, who is in the 11th grade at the Santa Maria school. Maritsa is now considering Wyoming University after talking to the representative at the fair due to the low cost of attending and scholarship opportunities for out of state students.

Heydi Elenes, Panther intervention counselor, said events like the college fair are a great way to expose students to colleges and universities, and to get them thinking about possibilities after high-school. “It was great to see students asking questions and getting information from the various schools. Many of our students will be first-generation college students, and it’s important to provide them with the information and resources necessary to make college a reality for them and help them achieve their goals.”

Melani Teixeira, College and Career Center specialist, expressed gratitude for the college representatives who spoke to the juniors. “I also want to thank our UCSB Early Academic Outreach Program coordinator, Laura Rojas, for creating such a great event and experience for our students. I think the visit was well received and hopefully sparked some interest for our juniors about their college opportunities.”

Adam Pirkl, one of the juniors, expressed his gratitude as well.

“I like that all the instructors were super helpful at every booth and I learned about a few colleges, especially Riverside,” Adam said. “They had a bunch of engineering pathways that I like.”

He is now considering going to UC Riverside.

email: kzehnder@newspress.com