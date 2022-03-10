Pioneer Valley places fifth in ‘Race to Submit’

Pioneer Valley High School recently placed fifth in the “Race to Submit” for students applying for Free Application for Federal Student Aid.

This is the third consecutive year that the Santa Maria school has placed in the top 10 leaderboard for California schools.

The FAFSA initiative improves college choice and access to financial aid and is a collaboration between the California Student Aid Commission and the California Department of Education.

The Race to Submit is a statewide campaign that aims to increase the number of financial aid applications (FAFSAs / CADAAs) for California high school seniors.

The Pioneer Valley College and Career Center has been busy over the past six weeks doing outreach to families and holding parent evening sessions and Cash for College events to get students qualified. The process requires families to bring their tax information and other necessary information.

“It is an amazing accomplishment to be recognized as one of the top five schools in California for completion of financial aid applications,” said Pioneer Valley College and Career Center Specialist Melani Teixe.

“We are extremely grateful to have this opportunity to help our students make strides toward pursuing their education after high school, whether that be going straight to a university, attending our local junior college, enlisting in the armed forces or going to a trade school.”

The application period runs from Oct. 1 through March 2, and The Race to Submit Leaderboard top 10 winners is updated weekly online.

“I’m so proud of the staff that have been working so many extra hours assisting students in completing their FAFSA. Both parents and students have been grateful for the opportunity to learn about how this short application can bring financial gains,” ’ said Pioneer Valley Principal Shanda Herrera.

