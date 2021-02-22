Pioneer Valley students compete in FCCLA competitions

SANTA MARIA — Four Pioneer Valley High School members of Family, Career and Community Leaders of America are competing in this year’s annual FCCLA competitions.

The students are Alyna Barriga, Javier Alvarez, Iris Alvarez and Nichole Estrada.

They have hopes of placing at the regional level and moving onto the state level, where scholarships, prizes and awards can be won.

Students from the high school in Santa Maria created their projects and the supplemental materials and then recorded a video of themselves as if they were presenting to a panel of judges.

Results will be shared during this year’s virtual State Leadership Meeting in March.

The Pioneer Valley students worked on sewing projects and culinary skills for the competition.

“I decided to compete in fashion construction because of the encouragement I received from my FCCLA advisors and for my love of sewing,’’ said senior Alyna Barriga. “Overall, it was a really fun and rewarding experience. I improved my skills regarding time management, paying close attention to detail and being confident in my skill set. The digital aspect of it was only but another challenge to overcome.”

— Grayce McCormick