Pioneer Valley students honored in drive-through event

COURTESY PHOTOS

SANTA MARIA — Some 300 students were honored last week by the Early Academic Outreach Program and Pioneer Valley High School senior counselors during a drive-thru event.

The students honored had successfully completed enough A – G courses (university entry mandates). The students, between grades nine and 11, maintained a GPA high enough to be considered eligible to apply to the University of California or California State University campuses, said Kenny Klein, district spokesman.

The students received a special certificate, goodie bag and financial aid and application information, according to UCSB EAOP College Site Coordinator Laura Rojas.

“It is a tradition at Pioneer Valley to recognize students each year who have maintained staying on college prep A-G track,’’ said Assistant Principal Greg Dickinson. “We are so proud of our seniors and are here for them even during distance learning.’’

Santa Maria Joint Union High School District School Board Member Dr. Jack Garvin added, “Events like this also motivate students to keep up academic success as they finish out their senior year.’’

— Mitchell White