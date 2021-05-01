Pioneer Valley students raise money for rape crisis center

The Pioneer Valley High School’s SHARe (Safe, Healthy, Adolescent Relationships) Club teamed up with Omar Sanchez, Vaqueras Taco Truck owner, and raised $1,400 for the North County Rape Crisis and Child Protection Center.

“I am so proud of the SHARe Club,’’ said SHARe Club Advisor Angela Collins. “They worked hard, learned food service skills, and had fun raising money for the Rape Crisis and Child Protection Center. I am appreciative of Omar from Vaqueras for his very generous donation. Omar supports our schools and our community. We’ll be sure to support Vaqueras with our patronage.”

The fundraiser took place Monday night along the 900 block of North Broadway, and was designed to promote Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Awareness Month.

“I believe the fundraiser was for a very good cause,’’ said Idalia Bucio, SHARe vice president. “We did something good for our community not just for ourselves.’’

The center is North County’s primary crisis support agency for victims of sexual violence, domestic and child abuse and human trafficking, offering presentations, education, training and online resources for residents of Santa Maria, Lompoc, Guadalupe and surrounding areas.

“I was proud to see our club work together, smile while stressed, and have confidence in each other,’’ said Monica Lopez, SHARe Club president. “We are happy to help the people in our community.”

