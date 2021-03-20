Pioneer Valley to be well represented at FFA

COURTESY PHOTO

Nine representatives of the Pioneer Valley High School FFA will move on to the Regional Speaking Finals later this month to try to qualify for the State Finals competition.

The students had a strong showing at the recent Sectional Public Speaking Virtual Competition.

Sophomore Jasmin Olivera was named fourth highest in the speaking competition called Impromptu. Only four students get to move on to State Finals in that category, and Jasmin is one of them.

She will represent Pioneer Valley High School, which is part of the Santa Maria Joint Union High School District.

Pioneer Valley FFA had first and third in the area of Prepared Public Speaking. Senior Marc Cabeliza was named sectional champion along with classmate Jimena Diaz. Both will be moving on to Regionals.

Seniors Cali Perez and Elizabeth Beebe will represent Pioneer Valley at Regionals after their showing in the extemporaneous public-speaking contest. They were named sectional champion and third runner-up for their ability to research and prepare for 20 agricultural issues.

Freshman Julissa Ruiz and Elina Estacio highlight the four students who qualified for Regional Finals in the area of Creed. Joining them will be Gracie Velazquez and Camila Uribe

Julissa Ruiz was second overall while Elina Estacio was fourth overall at Sectional Finals.

“This year was one of the most challenging years to get our students prepared in a virtual setting, but as always, our students worked hard, practiced, and demonstrated that they are the best in the galaxy,” teacher Hector Guerra said in a news release. “We coaches are extremely proud of them as we continue working with those that made it on to regionals. Congratulations to all of them.”

