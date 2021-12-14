Pirates succeed at Showdown

COURTESY PHOTO

Victoria Bernard of the Santa Ynez girls wrestling team stands proudly as the champion at the Showdown at the Shore at Hueneme High School. Placing third and fourth were Malia Ortez and Hailee Taylor.

OXNARD — Members of the Santa Ynez girls wrestling team did well Saturday during the Showdown at the Shore at Hueneme High School.

The Pirates’ Victoria Bernard, who weighs 116 pounds, was the champion.

“Last year Victoria Bernard was the sole female athlete on our team. This year she is the leader of our girls squad and off to an outstanding start,” Coach Chantalle Castellanos told the News-Press in an email. “Victoria is currently undefeated at 10-0, having returned home after being named champion at the Valley Girl Rumble, Raiderette Invitational and the Showdown at the Shore. We are excited to see what is to come for Victoria this season and beyond!”

Placing third and fourth respectively were Malia Ortiz, at 111 pounds, and Hailee Taylor, 137 pounds.

— Dave Mason