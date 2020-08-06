Pizzas with cauliflower crust

Rusty’s Pizza Parlor, Outer Aisle collaborate on new creation

KENNETH SONG/NEWS-PRESS PHOTOS

Tyler Duncan, president and owner of Rusty’s Pizza Parlor, and Jeanne David, owner and CEO of Outer Aisle, stand outside Rusty’s new store location in Summerland. Recently, the two family-owned Santa Barbara companies joined forces to create Rusty’s new healthy cauliflower pizza crust.

Rusty’s Pizza Parlor has joined forces with Outer Aisle to create a cauliflower pizza crust.

The new low-carb, high-protein crust is the Santa Barbara pizza business’ third crust option. The others are pan and thin.

Founded in Isla Vista in 1969, Rusty’s Pizza Parlor is a family-owned restaurant that now features nine locations in the Santa Barbara area. Tyler Duncan, the owner and president of Rusty’s Pizza, told the News-Press he is pleased about how well Outer Aisle’s crust fits perfectly into Rusty’s product line.

“Our customers, family members and friends have been asking for a gluten-free pizza crust at Rusty’s for a while now,” said Mr. Duncan, son of the company’s founders, Roger and Carol Duncan. “We are beyond excited to work with a fellow local company to meet this demand and make that low-carb, gluten-free crust a reality. No other crust compares, and we’re confident this partnership will meet our fans’ high expectations when it comes to the quality and taste they expect from a Rusty’s pizza.”





Customers can order the cauliflower crust with any kind of pizza. “You can design it however you want. There are no limitations,” Mr. Duncan said. The Rusty’s pizza with the new cauliflower crust contains 10 grams of protein, two servings of fresh vegetables and three net carbs. “I kind of think timing is everything and the response has been incredible,” Mr. Duncan said. “We did a lot of searching for other products over the years, but you know a lot of them might be gluten-free or they might be this or that, but the Outer Aisle product just checks all the boxes in terms of what we were looking for to offer our customers.”

Outer Aisle is a Santa Barbara company founded by Jeanne David in 2013. She created the business with the goal of making nutrient-dense products that can be enjoyed with her favorite foods. The products are distributed nationally.

As the CEO of Outer Aisle, Mrs. David is the first woman to launch a cauliflower-based bread alternative with her PLANTPOWER Sandwich Thins and Pizza Crusts.

“I created Outer Aisle in my home kitchen here in Santa Barbara because I absolutely love pizza and couldn’t find a decent low-carb substitute for crust,” Mrs. David said in a statement. “Seeing my vision come full-circle with one of the absolute best pizza parlors in Santa Barbara is a dream come true, and I can’t wait for folks to try it for themselves.”

FYI To order from Rusty’s Pizza, call 805-564-1111. For store locations or more information about Rusty’s new cauliflower crust, go to rustyspizza.com. To find out more about Outer Aisle go to outeraislegourmet.com.

Made with fresh vegetables, Rusty’s new cauliflower crust will allow customers to have a healthier option that provides two servings of vegetables, 10 grams of protein and three net grams of carbs in every crust.

After a long time looking for the right product to bring in, Mr. Duncan said the Outer Aisle’s crust fits perfectly with Rusty’s flavor profile and couldn’t taste better in Rusty’s ovens and couldn’t fit better in their boxes.

KENNETH SONG/NEWS-PRESS

Founded in Isla Vista in 1969 by Roger and Carol Duncan, Rusty’s Pizza Parlor has been serving customers in the Santa Barbara area for more than 40 years. With its newest location now open in Summerland (above), the family-owned restaurant now has nine locations in the Santa Barbara area.

Mr. Duncan said Rusty’s has received lots of positive feedback since the crusts’ soft opening on July 4 and that the new cauliflower crust can be enjoyed at all store locations by either ordering in person or over the phone.

Customers are currently unable to order the new crust online, but Mr. Duncan said Rusty’s will also be implementing a new online ordering system soon that will allow future customers the option to order the new crust more easily online.

