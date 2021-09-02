‘Planet Earth’ at City College

SANTA BARBARA — “Planet Earth” will feature works by three artists from Sept. 10 to Oct. 23 at Santa Barbara City College’s Atkinson Gallery.

The gallery is in the Humanities Building, Room 202, on City College’s East Campus at 721 Cliff Drive, Santa Barbara.

The new exhibit’s artists are Sarah Rosalena Brady, Mark Churchill and Vanessa Wallace-Gonzales, who integrate different concepts of land into their work.

Ms. Brady’s work deconstructs technology with material interventions.

And you could say her art is out of this world. Her most recent work includes “Above Below,” a series of textiles depicting NASA’s images of icy Martian landscapes. The textiles are woven on Jacquard looms programmed to create the weavings based on imagery captured by the Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter.

Mr. Churchill is inspired by traditional Korean and Japanese ceramic craftsmanship and the history of Southern California ceramics. He creates unique textural effects by adding local earthenware and ash to his handmade stoneware and porcelain.

Ms. Wallace-Gonzales creates vibrant collages, sculptures and installations. She uses layers of organic materials foraged from the land and combines them with transparent and painted paper. She integrates elements such as insects, flowers, stones, leaves, shells and bones into her art.

For more information, contact John Connelly, the Atkinson Gallery director, at 805-965-0581, ext. 3484, or jconnelly1@pipeline.sbcc.edu.

— Dave Mason