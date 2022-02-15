Planet Fitness announces new Goleta location

GOLETA — Planet Fitness has announced a new location opening this spring in Goleta.

The new location will be at 7127 Hollister Ave. in The Plaza, near retailers including Albertsons and UPS.

According to a news release, Planet Fitness has state-of-the-art cardio machines and strength equipment, a 30-Minute Express Circuit, rowing machines, fully equipped locker rooms with day lockers and showers, HydroMassage loungers, massage chairs, tanning booths, Total Body Enhancement booths and more.

“We’re excited to expand our presence in the Central California Coast, and Goleta marks our fifth club in this region for our franchise,” said Shannon Meyers, vice president of marketing, Grand Fitness Partners, a franchise division of Planet Fitness.

“Finding the right gym can be intimidating, but Planet Fitness aims to make fitness accessible, affordable and judgment-free for everyone, as well as safe and squeaky-clean with our spacious clubs,” Ms. Meyers said in the news release. “We invite everyone to visit our presale office to learn more about the amazing amenities we have to offer in the new clubs and take advantage of our limited-time presale membership offers,”

As an introductory special, members can join for 25 cents down and $10 a month with no-commitment during the pre-sale which will occur now through the spring. To join, stop by the presale office, 7127 Hollister Ave, No. 9, Goleta or by go to planetfitness.com/gyms/goleta-ca.

— Katherine Zehnder

.