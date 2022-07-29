Home Local Planet Fitness donates to Boys & Girls Clubs
Planet Fitness donates to Boys & Girls Clubs

by News-Press Staff Report 0 comment
KENNETH SONG/NEWS-PRESS
A check for $500 was presented to the United Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Barbara County by Planet Fitness during a grand opening ceremony at the new Planet Fitness gym in Goleta on Thursday.
