Planet Fitness now open in Goleta

Gym boasts cardio machines, rowing machines, tanning booths and more

“No matter how big or small your goals are, we always say that every workout at Planet Fitness is a win,” said Matthew Curry, general manager of the new location in Goleta.

Planet Fitness is excited to open its location in Goleta, where its goal is to make fitness attainable for everyone.

The 21,300 square-foot gym is at 7127 Hollister Ave. It’s part of The Plaza shopping center. (The gym is now open, but will host its grand opening celebration July 27.)

Planet Fitness boasts state-of-the-art cardio machines and strength equipment, a 30-Minute Express Circuit, rowing machines, fully equipped locker rooms with day lockers and showers, HydroMassage loungers, massage chairs, tanning booths, Total Body Enhancement booths and more.

Planet Fitness is located at 7127 Hollister Ave. in Goleta. It’s part of The Plaza shopping center.

“Our welcoming, Judgement Free Zone is all about affordable, non-intimidating fitness that is attainable for everyone,” Matt Curry, general manager of the Goleta location, told the News-Press in an email.

“Planet Fitness clubs are clean and spacious with a large selection of high-quality cardio, circuit and weight training equipment for all fitness levels,” he said. “We cater to the first-time or occasional gym users versus fitness fanatics or body builders.

“No matter how big or small your goals are, we always say that every workout at Planet Fitness is a win. We believe anyone, of any fitness level, should feel accepted and respected when they walk into a gym,” Mr. Curry said. “Our club also offers a 30-minute Express Circuit, which is great for those who are looking for results but are short on time. The circuit combines 10 strength machines and 10 cardio-step stations.”

Shannon Meyers, vice president of marketing at Grand Fitness Partners, a franchise division of Planet Fitness, said the company is excited to expand its presence on the Central Coast and that Goleta is its fifth club in the region.

“We’re also thrilled to invite the community to check out our High School Summer Pass program, which welcomes teens 14-19 to work out for free until Aug. 31,” Ms. Meyers said. “We encourage everyone to take advantage of our limited-time grand opening membership offers as well.”

Henry Calles mans the gym’s front desk.

Mr. Curry said Planet Fitness offers low-cost memberships, which start at $10 a month with more than 2,200 locations. “All locations also have a Black Card Spa, where PF Black Card members have the ability to bring a guest every day at no additional charge, access to all locations, and can relax in the massage beds and chairs for $24.99 a month.”

Mr. Curry told the News-Press why he decided to dedicate his career to Planet Fitness.

“The biggest challenge for people starting their fitness journey is the lack of confidence and vulnerability they put on themselves,” he said. “As a gym user for almost 20 years, I needed to start somewhere, and where I started was difficult. I was lucky enough to be accepted by the ‘big guys,’ almost as a mascot, and this allowed me to pursue my goals.

“Most people during that time never made it through the week, let alone through the front door of most gyms,” he said.

“Then came Planet Fitness, and what a blessing it has been for every person trying to pursue their health goals,” Mr. Curry said. “When I figured out what Planet Fitness was all about, working for Planet Fitness was an easy choice.”

Mr. Curry explained that his favorite thing about working for Planet Fitness is being able to travel and have access to any Planet Fitness anywhere.

Members and nonmembers are invited to attend the Grand Opening Celebration at 4 p.m. July 27 at Planet Fitness Goleta.

Planet Fitness’ amenities include a tanning bed in a private room.

The event will feature a ribbon cutting with Mayor Paula Perotte, a chance to win prizes, food trucks and a 30-minute circuit workout led by a Planet Fitness trainer. Planet Fitness will also donate $500 to the Boys & Girls Club of Santa Barbara County at the event.

“The event will be held in the parking lot right in front of the club and indoors,” Mr. Curry said. “All merchandise will be 20% off on July 27 only, and guests can join for $1 enrollment on either the Classic membership ($10 a month), or the PF Black Card, occurring now through July 31.

“We will also have a raffle where members and non-members can enter to win a free 1-Year PF Black Card membership.”

