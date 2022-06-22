Planet Fitness opens in Goleta

Planet Fitness has opened its new location in Goleta.

It’s located at 7127 Hollister Ave., near retailers including Albertsons and Costco. The new 21,300 square-foot location boasts state-of-the-art cardio machines and strength equipment, a 30-Minute Express Circuit, rowing machines, locker rooms with day lockers and showers, HydroMassage loungers, massage chairs, tanning booths, Total Body Enhancement booths and more.

“We’re excited to expand our presence in the Central California Coast, and Goleta marks our fifth club in this Region for our Franchise,” said Shannon Meyers, vice president of marketing for Grand Fitness Partners, a franchise division of Planet Fitness.

“We’re also thrilled to invite the community to check out our High School Summer Pass program, which welcomes teens 14-19 to work out for free until Aug. 31. We encourage everyone to take advantage of our limited-time grand opening membership offers as well,” she said in a news release Monday announcing the new location.

The grand opening celebration will take place July 24 at Planet Fitness Goleta. Members and nonmembers both are invited to attend the event and take advantage of perks and giveaways. The celebration will feature a ribbon cutting with Goleta Mayor Paula Perotte and chances to win prizes. There will also be food trucks, entertainment and a 30-minute circuit workout.

And Planet Fitness will donate $500 to the Boys & Girls Club of Santa Barbara County at the event.

For more information, visit www.planetfitness.com or or go to www.facebook.com/planetfitness and www.twitter.com/planetfitness.

