Planet Fitness prepares to open in Goleta

KENNETH SONG/NEWS-PRESS

Signs advertise the upcoming opening of Planet Fitness in Goleta.

Planet Fitness has announced a new location opening this spring in Goleta.

General Manager Matthew Curry said the business plans to open in April at 7127 Hollister Ave. in The Plaza, near retailers such as Albertsons. Work is currently taking place to prepare the site.

Planet Fitness describes itself as the fastest-growing gym chain and reported it has more than 2,200 locations nationwide.

“We have always wanted to be in the Goleta area,” Mr. Curry told the News-Press Wednesday. “COVID has slowed that down. We want to grow and give everyone an opportunity to have access to our memberships.”

The new location will be open 24/5. That means Planet Fitness will remain open from 5 a.m. Mondays to 9 p.m. Fridays. Then it will be open from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays.

According to a news release, Planet Fitness has state-of-the-art cardio machines and strength equipment, a 30-Minute Express Circuit, rowing machines, fully equipped locker rooms with day lockers and showers, HydroMassage loungers, massage chairs, tanning booths, Total Body Enhancement booths and more.

A new Planet Fitness gym in Goleta is scheduled to open in April.

The Goleta location will include all of the standard amenities that you can find in any standard Planet Fitness studio, according to Mr. Curry.

The Goleta location will include a new feature: a functional training area.

“I don’t want to say Crossfit, but (it’s) similar to that, like a body weight training area,” Mr. Curry told the News-Press.

In addition to its Goleta location, Planet Fitness has locations in Lompoc and Oxnard.

“We’re excited to expand our presence in the Central California Coast, and Goleta marks our fifth club in this region for our franchise,” said Shannon Meyers, vice president of marketing, Grand Fitness Partners, a franchise division of Planet Fitness.

“Finding the right gym can be intimidating, but Planet Fitness aims to make fitness accessible, affordable and judgment-free for everyone, as well as safe and squeaky-clean with our spacious clubs,” Ms. Meyers said in the news release. “We invite everyone to visit our presale office to learn more about the amazing amenities we have to offer in the new clubs and take advantage of our limited-time presale membership offers,”

As an introductory special, members can join for 25 cents down and $10 a month with no-commitment during the pre-sale, which is occurring now through the spring. To join, stop by the presale office, 7127 Hollister Ave, No. 9, Goleta, or go to planetfitness.com/gyms/goleta-ca.

email: kzehnder@newspress.com