Planned Parenthood book sale returns to Earl Warren Showgrounds

Planned Parenthood California Central Coast annual book sale is back.

The 11-day, 48th annual Mary Jane McCord Book Sale will take place from Sept. 15 through 25 at the Earl Warren Showgrounds in the Exhibit Hall (the main, large, round building), located at Las Positas Road and Highway 101.

The sale of carefully curated books is the largest in the tri-counties, offering 100,000 used books, spanning 50 categories from current bestsellers to antiquarian treasures. This annual book sale is known for its quality, selection, great prices and organization. There are books for every reader, collector and dealer, with more books restocked daily.

Categories include but are not limited to cookbooks, science fiction and fantasy, mysteries, recent and best sellers, coffee table/gift books and children’s books. There are also CDs, games, vinyl albums, DVDs and travel guides.

The event will kick off with a special opening night preview sale from 4 to 9 p.m. Sept. 15. For a $30 admission fee, attendees will enjoy first choice on tens of thousands of titles. Admission and parking are free after the opening night sale.

Proceeds from this event support Planned Parenthood California Central Coast, which provides a wide range of reproductive health care services, including cancer screenings, birth control, sexually transmitted infection testing and treatment, gender affirming care, abortion services and well-person exams.

Table category sponsorship opportunities are available for the sale. For sponsorship opportunities, to buy opening night tickets and more information, call 805-722-7870 or visit www.ppcccbooksale.com.

