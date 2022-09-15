Planned Parenthood starts book sale today

Planned Parenthood will kick off its mammoth, 10-day book sale today at the Earl Warren Showgrounds.

The longtime Santa Barbara event starts with a preview sale from 4 to 9 p.m. today. Admission is $30.

But starting Friday, admission is free for the book sale, which runs through Sept. 25 and will feature more than 100,000 used books. Hours are 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, noon to 8 p.m. Monday, noon to 6 p.m. Sept. 20-22, noon to 8 p.m. Sept. 23, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sept. 24 and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sept. 25.

There are books for children and adults, and the sale is restocked every day, according to Planned Parenthood.

Topics for the books vary from self-improvement to home improvement, from history to mystery, Planned Parenthood said in a news release full of rhymes.

The sale is more than just books. Expects hundreds of DVDs, CDs, records, puzzles, games, sheet music and maps.

And on the final day, all the books and other products are sold at half price. In fact, after 4 p.m. Sept. 25, the books will be free for teachers and nonprofits.

Planned Parenthood said proceeds will go to its mission of education and health care services, including wellness exams, cancer screenings and reproductive care.

For more information, go to ppcccbooksale.com.

— Dave Mason