Planning Commission cancels public hearing, will hold study session

SANTA MARIA — The Santa Maria Planning Commission public hearing scheduled for Wednesday has been canceled due to lack of agendized items.

The next regular public hearing will be held on March 3.

The Planning Commission will hold a study session on Thursday to hear an update on the city’s comprehensive General Plan.

The meeting will include review and discussion of the draft vision and guiding principles, and areas of change and stability.

Information will be presented by the cities’ consulting team, Raimi and Associates, along with city staff.

The meeting will begin at 1:30 p.m. and can be viewed via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_ll91yKfdRAuCn4SqeYONVA.

— Grayce McCormick