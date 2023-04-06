Planning Commission to consider proposed new hotel

The Planning Commission today will review a proposal to build a nearly 175,000-square-foot hotel and subterranean parking garage on 4.53 acres at the southwest corner of Garden and Yanonali streets.

The Planning Commission will meet at 1 p.m. in council chambers at City Hall, 735 Anacapa St.

The project consists of the merger of six lots, removal of all existing structures, and construction of a new 174,812-square-foot (net) hotel containing 250 rooms (130 extended stay rooms; 120 lifestyle rooms) and an 85,298-square-foot subterranean parking garage, located at 101 Garden St.

Guest amenities at the proposed Garden Street Hotel would include a library, bar, lounge, 208-square-foot market, media salon, meeting rooms, living room, breakfast area, outdoor seating areas with spa, courtyard with pool and spa, fitness room, and a 7,500-square-foot roof deck.

The project includes 267 vehicle parking spaces (234 subterranean and 33 at-grade), 46 bicycle parking spaces (26 subterranean and 20 at-grade), and eight bicycle rental parking spaces for guests.

The discretionary applications under the jurisdiction of the Planning Commission at this hearing are:

– A Parking Modification to allow less than the required number of parking spaces;

– A Development Plan to allow the construction of 153,000 square feet (net) of nonresidential development;

– A Coastal Development Permit to allow the proposed development in the Appealable and Non-Appealable Jurisdictions of the city’s Coastal Zone;

– Determination that the project is categorically exempt from further environmental review pursuant to California Environmental Quality Act Guidelines Section.

The proposed hotel, owned by the Wright Family H Limited Partnership, has a zoning designation of Hotel and Related Commerce/Cabrillo Plaza Specific Plan/Coastal Overlay. The application was filed on Nov. 23, 2021 by Carolyn Groves, Dudek.

email: nhartsteinnewspress@gmail.com