Home Local Planning panel cancels meeting
Local

Planning panel cancels meeting

by Dave Mason 0 comment
0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterEmail

BUELLTON — The Buellton Planning Commission has canceled Thursday’s meeting because of a lack of a quorum.

The commission normally meets on the first and third Thursdays of each month.

— Dave Mason

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterEmail

Managing Editor

Leave a Comment

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. Click "Accept" to agree and continue. Accept Read More