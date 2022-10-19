Planning panel cancels meeting

0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterEmail BUELLTON — The Buellton Planning Commission has canceled Thursday’s meeting because of a lack of a quorum. The commission normally meets on the first and third Thursdays of each month. — Dave Mason 0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterEmail Dave Mason Managing Editor previous post California will require insurers to reward consumers for wildfire mitigations next post Isla Vista district to hold internet registration party Leave a Comment Cancel ReplyYou must be logged in to post a comment.