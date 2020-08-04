Planning panel to discuss Paseo Nuevo

SANTA BARBARA —The Santa Barbara Planning Commission will discuss the Paseo Nuevo renovation during a meeting at 1 p.m. Aug. 13.

The proposed project consists of a development agreement between the city of Santa Barbara, the lessor, and Paseo Nuevo Owner LLC, the lessee. Paseo Nuevo is committing to complete an investment of at least $20 million for renovation work, according to a news release.

For more information, contact project planner Kathleen Kennedy at 805-564-5470, ext. 4560, or kkennedy@santabarbaraca.gov.