Planning panel to meet today

SANTA BARBARA — The Santa Barbara Planning Commission will discuss ordinances related to housing developments at its virtual meeting at 1 p.m. today.

The ordinances are the Coastal Zoning Ordinance (Title 28) and the Inland Zoning Ordinance (Title 30). Proposed amendments to them would implement the recently enacted state law (Senate Bill 9) and would allow a proposed housing development of no more than two units within a single-unit residential zone.

The meeting will broadcast live at SantaBarbaraCA.gov/CityTV and City TV Channel 18.

For more information, call project planner Brenda Beltz at 805-564-5581 or email sb9@santabarbaraca.gov.

— Dave Mason