Planning underway for I Madonnari event

Planning efforts are underway for the 35th annual I Madonnari Italian street painting festival. Shown here is Meredith Morin during a previous event.

Although large gatherings are not permitted due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the spirit of the annual I Madonnari Italian street painting festival will be shared virtually.

Planning efforts are underway for the 35th annual event, scheduled for May 29 to 31. This year’s festival will incorporate sponsored chalk drawings on driveways by artists of all ages and skill levels. Daily photos of the artwork will be posted on the festival’s website, Facebook and Instagram pages and remain up until May 2022. Additional details will be released at a later date, officials said.

The event is presented by and benefits the Children’s Creative Project, which serves approximately 50,000 students in more than 100 public schools in Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties. The nonprofit arts education organization is administered by the Santa Barbara County Education Office.

The organization’s mission is to inspire and engage all students in the creative process through unique visual and performing arts education and cultural experiences. Through a collaboration with local school districts, professional artists and art organizations, the group works to ensure that the arts are included in every child’s education.

Shown here is Lisa Jones’ chalk painting from 2020, which was sponsored by Marilyn Anticouni Attorney at Law.

In the 2019-20 school year, CPP provided: visual and performing arts workshops during school hours for more than 33,500 elementary students at 74 school sites; presented 400 performances by multicultural touring companies for 44,400 children at 86 school sites; a $200 arts credit for each public school to help offset performances fees; and a free performance by the Kingdom Choir from England, co-presented with Santa Barbara Bowl Outreach, for 2,500 students.

Businesses, families and individuals are encouraged to sponsor a street painting square to advertise businesses or recognize loved ones and friends. “Squares” range in size from four-by-six feet to 12-by-12 feet, and range in price from $150 to $700. Sponsors may provide the name of the painter or painters or the festival can designate one. Chalk will be provided.

Eden Ben-Shoshan puts the finishing touches on his artwork during a previous event.

Each day of the festival, photos of sponsored drawings will be posted on social media and the festival website, along with the sponsor’s name. Sponsor names also will be published in a full-page advertisement and listed on iMadonnariFestival.com.

Visit iMadonnariFestival.com or call 805-964-4710 ext. 4412 for more information before April 15 to be included in all advertising.

