Plaque dedication at Reagan Ranch

by News-Press Staff Report 0 comment
ARTHUR VON WIESENBERGER / NEWS-PRESS
Scott Walker, the former governor of Wisconsin and current president of Young America’s Foundation, speaks Friday at a plaque dedication at the Reagan Ranch honoring Ed Meese. Mr. Meese served as attorney general during the Reagan administration. Gov. Walker also appeared Friday night at Hilton Santa Barbara Beachfront Resort for a foundation gala celebrating the 25th anniversary of Nancy Reagan’s sale of the ranch, which is near Santa Barbara, to Young America’s Foundation. For more about the gala, see Monday’s News-Press.
