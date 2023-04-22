Plaque dedication at Reagan Ranch

0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterEmail ARTHUR VON WIESENBERGER / NEWS-PRESSScott Walker, the former governor of Wisconsin and current president of Young America’s Foundation, speaks Friday at a plaque dedication at the Reagan Ranch honoring Ed Meese. Mr. Meese served as attorney general during the Reagan administration. Gov. Walker also appeared Friday night at Hilton Santa Barbara Beachfront Resort for a foundation gala celebrating the 25th anniversary of Nancy Reagan’s sale of the ranch, which is near Santa Barbara, to Young America’s Foundation. For more about the gala, see Monday’s News-Press. 0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterEmail News-Press Staff Report previous post Testimony: State Department, CIA worked together to suppress Hunter Biden laptop story to help Biden win election next post National Governor’s Association campaign focuses on child mental health crisis Leave a Comment Cancel ReplyYou must be logged in to post a comment.