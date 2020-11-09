Plaque to be installed at Romero Fire Memorial

CARPINTERIA — The Carpinteria Summerland Fire Protection District is donating a plaque dedicated to the victims of the 1971 Romero. It will be installed at the Romero Fire Memorial in Toro Canyon Park at 8:15 a.m. on Tuesday. The public is welcome to attend.

The Romero Fire started Oct. 6, 1971, near Bella Vista Drive. It grew quickly, spreading to the crest of East Camino Cielo and through Toro Canyon.

On the second day, eight firefighters and four bulldozers were sent to construct a fire line north of Carpinteria. The wind blew flames toward them, and four died that night while two others sustained severe burns.

The existing memorial was reconstructed after damage incurred during the Thomas Fire. The new plaque will be installed at the Toro Canyon Park Gazebo to give respect to and memorialize the firefighters.

— Annelise Hanshaw