Plaques honor phone company workers who went beyond the call of duty

These bronze plaques from AT&T are valued at $450 each.

“Mr Watson, come here, I need you!”

So said Alexander Graham Bell to his assistant in 1876, and those were the first words understood — and heard — through a telephone wire.

Bell’s assistant was summoned as Bell had spilled battery acid on his pant leg. Thus began the honor code for telephone people: You need to serve! You are in the business of communication, so rise to the occasion, and serve the community.

J.E. has two large bronze plaques, meant to be commemorative plaques, which once hung in local phone company buildings in the 1960s.

First, there’s a plaque awarded to two men — Sterling D, Ditchey, plant staff supervisor, and Robert F. Henderson, senior engineer at the Anaheim office. The other is a plaque awarded to Sidney E. Hutchins, frame man of Inglewood. Both plaques were awarded at the silver level. (There were bronze and gold awards as well.)

The plaques do not say what the men did. But the awards did say, “awarded for notable public service.” (My note: Once a hero, always a hero. I learned that Sterling Ditchey was awarded in 2017 the National Order of the Legion of Honor at the rank of Chevalier for his service in World War II. Only 10 such veterans have been so honored.)

Both bronze plaques were given to silver awardees and were adjudicated by the Bell System Committee, which reviewed the incidents of valor, and selected those men and women of outstanding service.

Before 1940, silver medals, which were given directly to heroes, were presented in the form of a lapel pin with a cash award of $250. After 1940. the award was $500. Each separate AT&T office was allowed to present only 10 a year. And along with the statement of exactly what each hero had done, the office presented a description of the valor and an illustration or painting to the hero.

On the two bronze plaques collected by J.E., you see the round image in relief of Theodore Newton Vail with the Roman numeration of 1845 and 1920. The reverse shows three Greek style heroes with the words “The Vail Medal for Public Service.” The central figure, a female goddess, holds a modern day telephone cable, the image of which on a Greek style frieze was explained by the eminent designer sculptor as meaning “communication is speeding down the wire, enabling civilization to move ahead.”

The other two figures on either side of her, both males, are given the names of “loyalty to service,” and “devotion to duty.” The Vail Medal was created in 1920 in memory of the president of the American Telegraph and Telephone Co. from 1907-1919.

Who was Theodore Vail? Just two years after the famous “Mr. Watson” call from Alexander Graham Bell, Vail became the president of the Bell Co., with Bell as the engineer. Various transmitters were tested, and copper wires were adopted, and Bell bought Western Union. Hence the American Telephone and Telegraph Co. was born.

Vail became the [resident of the young company with the philosophy of “service first,” arguing that service should trump profits, but of course, that philosophy got him fired two years later. Then, 20 years later, he was asked to come back as president because of the chaos of the communication industry in the U.S. Every small town had at least three competing phone service providers, and no one could make a call. There was no standardized system and no universal service.

Vail was a remarkable president and stayed with AT&T for 20 more years. His motto? “No business talk after 6 p.m. Tranquil thoughts are needed. Refuse to be hurried. Love your work and have pride in it. Be courageous: state both sides of an argument openly. Never let them know you are worried. Service is more important than short-term gain. If we don’t tell the truth about ourselves, no one else will.”

In the many years these awards were given, I have read of heroic exploits awarded. Examples include fighting through a blizzard to fix a downed line, saving a child from a burning building or a man from a flood, a female operator staying two days under duress to keep the lines open, a telephone worker saving a stranded man under a collapsed icy bridge using his cable and a cable car and body belt and safety straps, winding his way over water and fog to find that one man.

The value of these plaques is $450 each.

